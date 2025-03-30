First Bancshares Inc. (Bellevue, OH) (OTCMKTS:FIBH) Raises Dividend to $0.40 Per Share

First Bancshares Inc. (Bellevue, OH) (OTCMKTS:FIBH – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 20th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share on Friday, April 25th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st. This is a 21.2% increase from First Bancshares Inc. (Bellevue, OH)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33.
First Bancshares Inc. (Bellevue, OH) Stock Performance
FIBH stock opened at $24.80 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.48 and its 200 day moving average is $24.83. First Bancshares Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.05 and a 12-month high of $28.00.
First Bancshares Inc. (Bellevue, OH) Company Profile
