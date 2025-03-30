Schroder Investment Management Group Purchases 78,650 Shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,465,804 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,650 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $482,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mountaineer Partners Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the third quarter worth about $2,507,296,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,109,720,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,187,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 555.2% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 569,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,404,000 after acquiring an additional 482,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in GE Vernova by 284.3% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 617,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,134,000 after acquiring an additional 456,879 shares during the period.

Get GE Vernova alerts:

GE Vernova Price Performance

GEV stock opened at $302.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $83.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 54.44. GE Vernova Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.00 and a 1 year high of $447.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $345.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $322.53.

GE Vernova ( NYSE:GEV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by ($0.57). GE Vernova had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 6.70%. The firm had revenue of $10.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.70 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

GE Vernova declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 10th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 6.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. New Street Research set a $380.00 price objective on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on GE Vernova from $471.00 to $420.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded GE Vernova from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $349.54.

Check Out Our Latest Report on GEV

GE Vernova Company Profile

(Free Report)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GE Vernova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE Vernova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.