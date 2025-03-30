Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C.

Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. lessened its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 32.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $39,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth $21,441,000. RWA Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 365,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,867,000 after buying an additional 55,700 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,847,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,164,000 after buying an additional 282,807 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 105.3% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,366,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,266,000 after buying an additional 1,213,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Money Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. American Money Management LLC now owns 37,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,409,000 after acquiring an additional 3,148 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $181.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $166.00 to $152.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $159.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.33.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $163.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $158.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.13. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $140.68 and a 52-week high of $169.99. The firm has a market cap of $394.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.61, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.47.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $22.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.44 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 18.20% and a return on equity of 34.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.29 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.59%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Robert J. Decker sold 6,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.88, for a total transaction of $1,160,994.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 21,001 shares in the company, valued at $3,483,645.88. The trade was a 25.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy Schmid sold 403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.15, for a total value of $62,928.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,357,552.70. This trade represents a 2.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.