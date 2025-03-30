California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 8,339 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 496,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,339 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $257,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROP. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in Roper Technologies by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC now owns 594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 4,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,231,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROP stock opened at $582.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $62.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.63, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $570.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $553.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $499.47 and a 52 week high of $595.17.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 4th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 23.01%.

In other Roper Technologies news, VP Brandon L. Cross sold 750 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $577.83, for a total value of $433,372.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $767,936.07. This trade represents a 36.08 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jason Conley sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $578.05, for a total transaction of $1,734,150.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,522 shares in the company, valued at $18,221,292.10. This represents a 8.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,101 shares of company stock valued at $4,712,045 in the last quarter. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ROP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $655.00 price target (up previously from $620.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $539.00 to $558.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $569.00 to $562.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $685.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $665.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $629.18.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

