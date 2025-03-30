Epwin Group (LON:EPWN) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Epwin Group Plc (LON:EPWN – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 97.47 ($1.26) and traded as low as GBX 92 ($1.19). Epwin Group shares last traded at GBX 92 ($1.19), with a volume of 95,003 shares traded.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Epwin Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st.
Epwin Group Stock Down 0.5 %
Epwin Group Company Profile
Epwin is the leading manufacturer of energy efficient and low maintenance building products, with significant market shares, supplying the Repair, Maintenance and Improvement (“RMI”), new build and social housing sectors.
