OUTFRONT Media (NYSE:OUT) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $18.42 and traded as low as $16.08. OUTFRONT Media shares last traded at $16.29, with a volume of 971,628 shares traded.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of OUTFRONT Media from $17.43 to $18.45 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, OUTFRONT Media has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.48.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65.

OUTFRONT Media (NYSE:OUT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.06. OUTFRONT Media had a net margin of 13.30% and a return on equity of 40.33%. The company had revenue of $493.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.42 million. Equities analysts anticipate that OUTFRONT Media Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.37%. OUTFRONT Media’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.63%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 403.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,687,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,400,000 after buying an additional 2,153,423 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in OUTFRONT Media during the third quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in OUTFRONT Media by 653.3% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 229,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,260,000 after acquiring an additional 199,356 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Inc boosted its stake in OUTFRONT Media by 846.4% in the third quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 113,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after acquiring an additional 101,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in OUTFRONT Media by 109.9% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 379,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,971,000 after purchasing an additional 198,528 shares during the last quarter.

OUTFRONT Media, Inc leases advertising space on out-of-home advertising structures and sites. Its inventory consists of billboard displays, which are primarily located on the most heavily traveled highways & roadways, and transit advertising displays operated under exclusive multi-year contracts with municipalities in large cities across the U.S.

