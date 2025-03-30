United Bank Has $991,000 Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

United Bank lifted its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 43,511 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the quarter. United Bank’s holdings in AT&T were worth $991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of T. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in AT&T during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,314 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. YANKCOM Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on T shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of AT&T from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on AT&T from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley raised AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $19.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on AT&T from $26.00 to $28.50 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.79.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $28.20 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.94 and a 12 month high of $28.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $202.40 billion, a PE ratio of 18.92, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.53.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.06. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 8.95%. On average, research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 10th will be given a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.50%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

