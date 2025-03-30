Corero Network Security (LON:CNS) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Corero Network Security plc (LON:CNS – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 19.92 ($0.26) and traded as low as GBX 16.50 ($0.21). Corero Network Security shares last traded at GBX 16.52 ($0.21), with a volume of 50,040 shares trading hands.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 24 ($0.31) price objective on shares of Corero Network Security in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of £105.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.13 and a beta of 0.46.

In other Corero Network Security news, insider Carl Herberger bought 106,530 shares of Corero Network Security stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 18 ($0.23) per share, with a total value of £19,175.40 ($24,819.31). 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Corero Network Security plc is a global leader in real-time, high-performance, automatic DDoS cyber defense solutions. Both Service and Hosting providers, alongside digital enterprises across the globe rely on Corero’s award winning cybersecurity technology to eliminate the threat of Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) to their digital environment through automatic attack detection and mitigation, coupled with network visibility, analytics and reporting.

