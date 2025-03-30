Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (LON:YNGN) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (LON:YNGN – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 608.24 ($7.87) and traded as low as GBX 520 ($6.73). Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. shares last traded at GBX 526.92 ($6.82), with a volume of 74,121 shares changing hands.

Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £389.59 million, a P/E ratio of 27.73 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 577.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 608.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.79.

About Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C.

(Get Free Report)

Young & Co’s Brewery, P.L.C. engages in the operation and management of pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom. It sells drinks and food, as well as provides accommodation services. The company was founded in 1831 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Young & Co.'s Brewery P.L.C. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Young & Co.'s Brewery P.L.C. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.