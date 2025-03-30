Eigenpie mstETH (MSTETH) Price Hits $1,959.10

Eigenpie mstETH (MSTETH) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 30th. One Eigenpie mstETH token can now be purchased for approximately $1,959.10 or 0.02334284 BTC on major exchanges. Eigenpie mstETH has a market capitalization of $121.97 million and approximately $3,251.87 worth of Eigenpie mstETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Eigenpie mstETH has traded 7.6% lower against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Eigenpie mstETH Profile

Eigenpie mstETH’s total supply is 62,258 tokens. The official website for Eigenpie mstETH is www.eigenlayer.magpiexyz.io/restake. Eigenpie mstETH’s official Twitter account is @eigenpiexyz_io.

Buying and Selling Eigenpie mstETH

According to CryptoCompare, “Eigenpie mstETH (MSTETH) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Eigenpie mstETH has a current supply of 62,257.77539628. The last known price of Eigenpie mstETH is 1,959.09656377 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.eigenlayer.magpiexyz.io/restake.”

