BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:ECAT) Short Interest Up 112.2% in March

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:ECAT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 300,500 shares, a growth of 112.2% from the February 28th total of 141,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 350,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Finally, K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust in the fourth quarter worth $187,000.

Get BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust alerts:

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Price Performance

NYSE ECAT traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.91. 348,794 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 281,242. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.01. BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust has a one year low of $15.84 and a one year high of $18.14.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Announces Dividend

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.3063 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 23.11%.

(Get Free Report)

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust’s (ECAT) (the ‘Trust’) investment objectives are to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust invests in a portfolio of equity and debt securities. Generally, the Trust’s portfolio will include both equity and debt securities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.