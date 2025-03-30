IOTA (MIOTA) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $18.63 Million

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 30th. During the last seven days, IOTA has traded 5.9% lower against the dollar. IOTA has a market capitalization of $639.06 million and $18.63 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IOTA coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000209 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get IOTA alerts:

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00000785 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001208 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0912 or 0.00000110 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

IOTA Profile

IOTA (MIOTA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 25th, 2015. IOTA’s total supply is 3,688,810,566 coins. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iota and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for IOTA is forum.iota.org. The Reddit community for IOTA is https://reddit.com/r/iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IOTA’s official website is www.iota.org.

IOTA Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “IOTA is an open-source distributed ledger protocol that goes 'beyond blockchain' through its core invention of the blockless ‘Tangle’. The IOTA Tangle is a quantum-proof Directed Acyclic Graph, with no fees on transactions & no fixed limit on how many transactions can be confirmed per second in the network. Instead, throughput grows in conjunction with activity in the network; the more activity, the faster the network. Unlike blockchain architecture, IOTA has no separation between users and validators; rather, validation is an intrinsic property of using the ledger, thus avoiding centralization. IOTA is initially focused on serving as the backbone of the emerging Internet-of-Things (IoT).The total supply of IOTA is (3^33 – 1) / 2 = 2,779,530,283,277,761 tokens. This value is optimized for ternary computation – it is the largest possible 33-digit ternary number:111,111,111,111,111,111,111,111,111,111,111 (base-3) = 2,779,530,283,277,761 (base-10)The total IOTA token supply was “minted” on the genesis transaction and will never change. It is now impossible for anyone to “mint” or “mine” new IOTA tokens.IOTA uses the International System of Units (or SI units):”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOTA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IOTA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for IOTA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IOTA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.