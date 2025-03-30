Top Airline Stocks To Research – March 29th

Delta Air Lines, United Airlines, American Airlines Group, RTX, and Zscaler are the five Airline stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Airline stocks are equity securities issued by companies that provide air transportation services for passengers and cargo. These stocks represent an ownership stake in an airline company and tend to be sensitive to factors such as fuel prices, economic cycles, regulatory changes, and overall travel demand. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Airline stocks within the last several days.

Delta Air Lines (DAL)

Delta Air Lines, Inc. provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

Shares of DAL traded down $2.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.80. 15,126,638 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,046,107. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.34. Delta Air Lines has a 12 month low of $37.29 and a 12 month high of $69.98.

United Airlines (UAL)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

UAL traded down $3.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $70.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,317,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,745,049. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. United Airlines has a fifty-two week low of $37.02 and a fifty-two week high of $116.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.99 billion, a PE ratio of 7.45, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.41.

American Airlines Group (AAL)

American Airlines Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, D.C., as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

Shares of AAL traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.70. 59,496,230 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,616,179. American Airlines Group has a twelve month low of $9.07 and a twelve month high of $19.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.27.

RTX (RTX)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

RTX traded down $1.75 on Friday, reaching $131.68. The company had a trading volume of 3,934,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,648,342. RTX has a one year low of $97.03 and a one year high of $136.17. The company has a market capitalization of $175.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.09, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $128.59 and a 200-day moving average of $123.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Zscaler (ZS)

Zscaler, Inc. operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Shares of Zscaler stock traded down $2.31 on Friday, hitting $207.14. The company had a trading volume of 2,427,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,897,022. Zscaler has a 52 week low of $153.45 and a 52 week high of $217.84. The company has a market cap of $32.05 billion, a PE ratio of -828.56 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $202.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $193.41.

