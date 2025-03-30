Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,430 Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC cut its position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,734 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,430 shares during the quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ET. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 57.0% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 21,671 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 7,870 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in Energy Transfer by 29.1% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 242,531 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,893,000 after buying an additional 54,611 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Energy Transfer by 44.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 33,379,297 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $535,738,000 after buying an additional 10,195,768 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 27.7% in the third quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 43,087 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 9,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,497,601 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $56,137,000 after acquiring an additional 12,545 shares during the period. 38.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ET shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Energy Transfer from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Monday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.09.

Energy Transfer Price Performance

Energy Transfer stock opened at $18.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $64.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.37. Energy Transfer LP has a one year low of $14.90 and a one year high of $21.45.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.06). Energy Transfer had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 11.56%. As a group, research analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a $0.325 dividend. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.56%.

Energy Transfer Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

