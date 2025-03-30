Bcwm LLC Makes New Investment in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Bcwm LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 370,362 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,667,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hager Investment Management Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Kentucky Trust Co purchased a new position in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 169.9% during the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 3,285 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068 shares during the period. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ford Motor Price Performance

Shares of Ford Motor stock opened at $9.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $38.54 billion, a PE ratio of 6.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.75 and a 200 day moving average of $10.28. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $9.06 and a 52 week high of $14.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. Ford Motor had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 16.88%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is presently 41.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

F has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Ford Motor from $19.00 to $15.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 20th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.37.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

