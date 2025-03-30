Promising Leisure Stocks To Watch Now – March 29th

Apollo Global Management, Despegar.com, MGM Resorts International, Trip.com Group, and VICI Properties are the five Leisure stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Leisure stocks refer to the shares of companies that provide goods and services related to recreation, entertainment, and travel, including sectors such as hospitality, theme parks, dining, sports, and tourism. These companies typically benefit from discretionary consumer spending, and their performance can be closely tied to economic cycles and shifts in consumer confidence. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Leisure stocks within the last several days.

Apollo Global Management (APO)

Apollo Global Management, Inc. is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Apollo Global Management stock traded down $5.14 on Friday, hitting $136.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,123,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,532,593. Apollo Global Management has a one year low of $95.11 and a one year high of $189.49. The firm has a market cap of $78.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $152.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.95.

Despegar.com (DESP)

Despegar.com, Corp., an online travel company, provides a range of travel and travel-related products to leisure and corporate travelers through its websites and mobile applications in Latin America and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Travel Business and Financial Services Business.

Shares of Despegar.com stock traded down $0.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.52. 12,138,708 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,460,011. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.95. Despegar.com has a twelve month low of $9.25 and a twelve month high of $19.55.

MGM Resorts International (MGM)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

MGM traded down $1.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.35. 6,499,936 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,349,088. MGM Resorts International has a one year low of $29.99 and a one year high of $48.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Trip.com Group (TCOM)

Trip.com Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

Shares of Trip.com Group stock traded down $2.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $62.68. 2,473,597 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,955,340. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $40.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.77, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.38. Trip.com Group has a 52 week low of $38.23 and a 52 week high of $77.18.

VICI Properties (VICI)

VICI Properties Inc. is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

VICI Properties stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.99. 4,731,126 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,825,965. VICI Properties has a 1-year low of $27.08 and a 1-year high of $34.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.13 and a 200 day moving average of $31.38. The company has a market capitalization of $33.80 billion, a PE ratio of 12.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.94.

