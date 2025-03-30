Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Stock Unloaded Rep. Robert Bresnahan, Jr.

Representative Robert Bresnahan, Jr. (R-Pennsylvania) recently sold shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL). In a filing disclosed on March 27th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Old Dominion Freight Line stock on February 25th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “JP MORGAN BROKERAGE ACCOUNT” account.

Representative Robert Bresnahan, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) on 3/7/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) on 3/6/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of SEA (NYSE:SE) on 3/5/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) on 3/4/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) on 3/4/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) on 3/4/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) on 3/4/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) on 3/4/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) on 3/3/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) on 3/3/2025.

Old Dominion Freight Line Trading Down 3.2 %

Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $164.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $157.67 and a fifty-two week high of $233.26. The stock has a market cap of $35.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.08, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $182.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $193.55.

Old Dominion Freight Line Increases Dividend

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.06. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 28.02% and a net margin of 20.40%. Equities research analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. This is an increase from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 5th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.98%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Old Dominion Freight Line

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter worth $494,916,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1,575.9% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,447,784 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $255,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,397 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 109.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,435,228 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $285,094,000 after purchasing an additional 750,073 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter valued at about $128,221,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter valued at about $114,449,000. 77.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ODFL. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $195.00 price objective (down from $218.00) on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $236.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $193.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $201.40.

About Representative Bresnahan

Rob Bresnahan Jr. (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Bresnahan (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Rob Bresnahan Jr. was born in Kingston, Pennsylvania. He earned a B.S. in business administration, management and operations from the University of Scranton in 2012. His career experience includes working as the chief financial officer and CEO of a family business, an electrical contracting company.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

