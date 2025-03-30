Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Acquired by New Age Alpha Advisors LLC

New Age Alpha Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 18,702.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,503 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,261 shares during the period. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $2,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. Weik Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 19,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after buying an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance CO grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance CO now owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,285,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth about $1,118,755,000. Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,067,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 295,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,640,000 after purchasing an additional 6,658 shares in the last quarter. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on MDLZ shares. Argus lowered shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Mizuho raised their price objective on Mondelez International from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Mondelez International from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Dbs Bank downgraded Mondelez International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.50.

Mondelez International Trading Up 0.3 %

Mondelez International stock opened at $67.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.95 and a 12 month high of $76.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.81. The stock has a market cap of $87.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.50.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.01). Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 16.75%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is presently 54.97%.

Mondelez International announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, December 11th that allows the company to repurchase $9.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Articles

