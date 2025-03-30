Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 4,450 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 173,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,450 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $25,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ICE. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 35,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,647,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 73,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,022,000 after purchasing an additional 4,787 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 46,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,500,000 after purchasing an additional 11,648 shares in the last quarter. Avantra Family Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at $702,000. Finally, Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 728,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,515,000 after buying an additional 61,110 shares in the last quarter. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ICE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $179.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $178.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 10,580 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.47, for a total transaction of $1,761,252.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,661,008.24. This represents a 32.48 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Benjamin Jackson sold 5,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.71, for a total transaction of $965,757.88. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 164,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,183,234.11. This trade represents a 3.43 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 66,563 shares of company stock worth $10,998,990. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of ICE stock opened at $174.65 on Friday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.34 and a 1-year high of $177.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $100.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.54, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $167.12 and a 200-day moving average of $160.56.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.01). Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 23.42%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 16th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.17%.

About Intercontinental Exchange

(Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Featured Stories

