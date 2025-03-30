Cancom SE (OTCMKTS:CCCMF) Short Interest Update

Cancom SE (OTCMKTS:CCCMF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 46.2% from the February 28th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.

Cancom Stock Performance

Shares of CCCMF stock opened at $26.11 on Friday. Cancom has a fifty-two week low of $26.11 and a fifty-two week high of $26.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.17.

Get Cancom alerts:

Cancom Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

CANCOM SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) infrastructure and services in Germany and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Cloud Solutions and IT Solutions. The Cloud Solutions segment offers remote and shared managed services, as well as product and services related to hardware, software, and services.

Receive News & Ratings for Cancom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cancom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.