Cancom SE (OTCMKTS:CCCMF) Short Interest Update

Cancom SE (OTCMKTS:CCCMF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 46.2% from the February 28th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.
Cancom Stock Performance
Shares of CCCMF stock opened at $26.11 on Friday. Cancom has a fifty-two week low of $26.11 and a fifty-two week high of $26.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.17.
Cancom Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Cancom
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Venezuelan Tariffs Could Power These 3 Diesel-Driven Winners
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 03/24 – 03/28
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- Should You Buy UPS Stock Now? Deep Dive Into Its 5-Year Low
Receive News & Ratings for Cancom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cancom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.