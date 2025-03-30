Ultra (UOS) Reaches Market Capitalization of $20.33 Million

Ultra (UOS) traded up 2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 30th. During the last seven days, Ultra has traded down 3.5% against the dollar. Ultra has a market capitalization of $20.33 million and $961,177.31 worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ultra token can now be purchased for $0.0489 or 0.00000059 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Arweave (AR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.47 or 0.00007826 BTC.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $82,739.81 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $305.54 or 0.00369282 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.06 or 0.00038751 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00005133 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Ultra Profile

Ultra is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 415,579,405 tokens. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io. Ultra’s official message board is medium.com/ultra-io. The official website for Ultra is ultra.io.

Buying and Selling Ultra

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 415,579,405.0983 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.04800643 USD and is down -1.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 66 active market(s) with $915,234.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ultra should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ultra using one of the exchanges listed above.

