QUASA (QUA) Price Up 2.2% Over Last 7 Days

QUASA (QUA) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 30th. In the last week, QUASA has traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One QUASA token can now be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. QUASA has a total market capitalization of $64,307.46 and approximately $69.96 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00004567 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.32 or 0.00026979 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00005702 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00003566 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000022 BTC.

About QUASA

QUASA (QUA) is a token. It was first traded on October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 254,553,218 tokens and its circulating supply is 78,925,274 tokens. The official message board for QUASA is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. QUASA’s official website is quasa.io. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling QUASA

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 254,553,218 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00081476 USD and is up 25.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $119.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QUASA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QUASA using one of the exchanges listed above.

