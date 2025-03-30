iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Holdings Lowered by Joseph Group Capital Management

Joseph Group Capital Management decreased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 37,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,664 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for 1.6% of Joseph Group Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Joseph Group Capital Management’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $3,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Advantage Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 103.5% during the fourth quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Atala Financial Inc acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $105.19 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $104.58 and a fifty-two week high of $108.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $106.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.06.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

