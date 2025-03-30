Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Shares Acquired by Hartree Partners LP

Hartree Partners LP raised its stake in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 25.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 143,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,650 shares during the quarter. Vistra accounts for 7.4% of Hartree Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Hartree Partners LP’s holdings in Vistra were worth $19,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Vistra in the 3rd quarter worth about $222,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Vistra by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 228,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,095,000 after buying an additional 8,647 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Vistra by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 4,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vistra by 13.8% during the third quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Vistra by 49.2% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 17,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,082,000 after purchasing an additional 5,788 shares in the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vistra Stock Performance

Vistra stock opened at $119.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68. Vistra Corp. has a 12-month low of $64.26 and a 12-month high of $199.84. The stock has a market cap of $40.49 billion, a PE ratio of 22.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $147.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.40.

Vistra Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.2235 per share. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 20th. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.62%.

In other Vistra news, Director John William Pitesa bought 1,500 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $126.75 per share, for a total transaction of $190,125.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,442.25. This trade represents a 76.26 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paul M. Barbas sold 24,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.19, for a total value of $2,997,449.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,341,513.97. The trade was a 32.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America raised Vistra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $164.00 to $152.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. UBS Group increased their target price on Vistra from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Vistra from $203.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI started coverage on Vistra in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $202.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Vistra from $151.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vistra presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.50.

Vistra Profile

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

See Also

