iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Stock Holdings Lifted by Portland Global Advisors LLC

Portland Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 683,771 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,766 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 5.4% of Portland Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Portland Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $42,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,986,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,239,300,000 after buying an additional 3,773,422 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,550,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,651,310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373,396 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,961,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,427,668,000 after purchasing an additional 907,038 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,218,143,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,591,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,808,000 after purchasing an additional 56,800 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of IJH opened at $58.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.06 billion, a PE ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 1.14. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.01 and a fifty-two week high of $68.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.05 and its 200-day moving average is $63.07.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

