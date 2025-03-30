NXT Energy Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:NSFDF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

NXT Energy Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:NSFDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,300 shares, a decrease of 26.4% from the February 28th total of 37,100 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 114,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

NXT Energy Solutions Trading Down 10.8 %

OTCMKTS NSFDF opened at $0.17 on Friday. NXT Energy Solutions has a one year low of $0.04 and a one year high of $0.40. The firm has a market cap of $13.06 million, a PE ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28.

NXT Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:NSFDF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 27th. The energy company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter.

About NXT Energy Solutions

NXT Energy Solutions Inc, a technology company, provides services to the oil and gas industry through its proprietary stress field detection (SFD) technology worldwide. Its SFD technology, a remote sensing airborne survey system utilizes quantum-scale sensors to detect gravity field perturbations in an airborne survey method which can be used onshore and offshore to remotely identify traps and reservoirs with hydrocarbon and geothermal exploration potential.

