Short Interest in ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CNET) Declines By 26.8%

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CNET – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,400 shares, a drop of 26.8% from the February 28th total of 18,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

ZW Data Action Technologies stock opened at $1.53 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 million, a P/E ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 0.53. ZW Data Action Technologies has a 52 week low of $1.35 and a 52 week high of $4.53.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on ZW Data Action Technologies in a report on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers omni-channel advertising, precision marketing, and data analysis management systems in the People’s Republic of China. The company offers Internet advertising, precision marketing, and related data services to small and medium enterprises through its Internet portals, including 28.com and liansuo.com that provide advertisers with tools to build sales channels in the form of franchisees, sales agents, distributors, and/or resellers.

