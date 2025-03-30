Short Interest in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET) Drops By 26.1%

Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, a decline of 26.1% from the February 28th total of 15,300 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 45,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF in the third quarter valued at about $222,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF in the third quarter valued at about $279,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 79.2% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 7,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 21,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 2,546 shares during the last quarter.

Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

SRET opened at $21.02 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.10. Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $18.90 and a 52-week high of $22.88. The company has a market cap of $186.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17 and a beta of 1.22.

Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF Cuts Dividend

About Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.144 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 5th.

The Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (SRET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Global Superdividend REIT index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of global REITs, choosing 30 high-yield, low-volatility companies. SRET was launched on Mar 17, 2015 and is managed by Global X.

