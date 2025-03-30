iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Bought by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,088,541 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,210 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $643,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Sellwood Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 2.0 %

IVV stock opened at $558.12 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $496.30 and a 52 week high of $616.22. The company has a market cap of $537.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $591.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $589.71.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

