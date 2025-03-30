Allianz SE Buys New Shares in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Allianz SE purchased a new position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 69,596 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $5,930,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 114.9% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 374 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 1,096.3% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 323 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Activest Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 583.3% during the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 410 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Micron Technology

In other Micron Technology news, Director Mary Pat Mccarthy sold 2,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.93, for a total value of $223,403.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,542,378.94. The trade was a 8.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.18, for a total transaction of $1,442,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 164,769 shares in the company, valued at $15,847,482.42. The trade was a 8.34 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Micron Technology from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 21st. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.76.

Micron Technology Price Performance

Shares of MU opened at $88.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $96.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.45. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.54 and a 1-year high of $157.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.84 billion, a PE ratio of 25.49 and a beta of 1.23.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.13. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 13.34%. The business had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.03%.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

