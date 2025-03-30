Charter Research & Investment Group Inc. Sells 175 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Charter Research & Investment Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Charter Research & Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 28,506.5% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,408,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,465,407,000 after purchasing an additional 15,354,187 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 27,589.5% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 10,742,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,113,345,000 after buying an additional 10,703,913 shares in the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 27,958.9% in the 4th quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 7,819,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,266,073,000 after buying an additional 7,791,301 shares during the period. Brooklyn FI LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6,581.0% in the 4th quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 6,826,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,992,546,000 after buying an additional 6,723,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essential Planning LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6,100.6% during the 4th quarter. Essential Planning LLC. now owns 3,223,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,012,000 after acquiring an additional 3,171,310 shares during the period.

VTI stock opened at $273.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.31 and a beta of 1.04. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $244.57 and a 1-year high of $303.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $290.96 and its 200-day moving average is $290.36.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.9854 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 27th.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

