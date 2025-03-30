Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. Acquires New Shares in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 1,156 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BA. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,442,717 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $11,406,361,000 after buying an additional 12,641,715 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Boeing by 2.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,778,195 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $4,223,397,000 after purchasing an additional 636,594 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Boeing by 2.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,719,794 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,774,705,000 after purchasing an additional 320,415 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Boeing by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,030,899 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $890,469,000 after buying an additional 164,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Boeing by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,178,444 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $739,585,000 after purchasing an additional 981,796 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Boeing from $184.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Boeing from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group upped their target price on Boeing from $208.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Boeing from $103.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $195.68.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Boeing news, EVP Uma M. Amuluru sold 3,159 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.69, for a total transaction of $570,799.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,471,596.97. This trade represents a 14.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Boeing Stock Down 3.4 %

NYSE BA opened at $172.98 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.20. The firm has a market cap of $129.74 billion, a PE ratio of -9.44 and a beta of 1.53. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $137.03 and a 52 week high of $196.95.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($5.90) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.60) by ($4.30). During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.47) EPS. Research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 EPS for the current year.

Boeing Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.