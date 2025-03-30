MV Capital Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR)

MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 103.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 399 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 203 shares during the quarter. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Entergy were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allianz SE purchased a new stake in Entergy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $152,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 93.6% during the fourth quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 12,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 6,060 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA grew its position in shares of Entergy by 106.1% in the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 20,203 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 10,402 shares during the period. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Entergy in the fourth quarter valued at $346,000. Finally, Allstate Corp purchased a new position in Entergy during the fourth quarter worth about $978,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on ETR shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Entergy from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Entergy from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. KeyCorp lowered shares of Entergy from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Entergy from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Entergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Entergy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.75.

Entergy Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE ETR opened at $84.38 on Friday. Entergy Corporation has a 52 week low of $50.19 and a 52 week high of $88.38. The stock has a market cap of $36.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.65, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.86.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 10.68%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Entergy Corporation will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Entergy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. Entergy’s payout ratio is currently 98.77%.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Featured Articles

