Life Planning Partners Inc Acquires New Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 119,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,190,000. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises 6.9% of Life Planning Partners Inc’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VUG. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $572,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 34,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,045,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 6,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,363,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG opened at $370.43 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $321.29 and a 12-month high of $429.11. The company has a market cap of $367.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.10 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $404.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $402.11.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Growth ETF’s previous dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 27th.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

