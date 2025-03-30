Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Has $6.29 Million Holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 162.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,963 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,072 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $6,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in TransDigm Group by 13.9% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 2,453 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,501,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in TransDigm Group by 17.8% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 14,721 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $21,004,000 after buying an additional 2,224 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 0.8% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,449 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,494,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Appian Way Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,565,000. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at TransDigm Group

In other TransDigm Group news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 5,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,296.77, for a total transaction of $7,095,925.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at $27,942,799.96. This trade represents a 20.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,360.04, for a total value of $4,080,120.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at $4,896,144. The trade was a 45.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 124,594 shares of company stock valued at $165,646,468. Company insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of TDG stock opened at $1,377.22 on Friday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $1,176.31 and a 12 month high of $1,451.32. The company has a market capitalization of $77.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,343.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,329.72.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The aerospace company reported $7.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.73 by $0.84. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 42.87% and a net margin of 20.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.16 earnings per share. TransDigm Group’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 35.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,500.00 to $1,580.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,563.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,482.00 to $1,534.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $1,500.00 target price on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,595.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TransDigm Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,477.18.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TDG

About TransDigm Group

(Free Report)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.