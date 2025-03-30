Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 659,913 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,376,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at QUALCOMM

In other news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 19,287 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.83, for a total transaction of $3,275,511.21. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,526,010.46. This trade represents a 48.16 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Heather S. Ace sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.24, for a total value of $246,784.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,393 shares in the company, valued at $3,762,376.32. This trade represents a 6.16 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,968 shares of company stock worth $4,685,077. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on QCOM. Piper Sandler cut their price target on QUALCOMM from $205.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $199.00 to $179.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $245.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.32.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $152.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $164.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.84. The firm has a market cap of $168.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.62. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $149.43 and a 1 year high of $230.63.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.07). QUALCOMM had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 39.51%. Analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 6th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.32%.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

