L & S Advisors Inc Takes Position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

L & S Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,314,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SNOW. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 24.1% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 37,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,276,000 after acquiring an additional 7,239 shares in the last quarter. Prospect Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Snowflake during the 4th quarter worth approximately $288,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 673,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,028,000 after purchasing an additional 8,857 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,851,000. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC grew its position in shares of Snowflake by 7,407.4% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 2,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 65.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on SNOW. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. BTIG Research upgraded Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Snowflake from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Snowflake from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Snowflake currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.50, for a total transaction of $2,797,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 552,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,121,445. The trade was a 2.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank Slootman sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $15,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 195,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,268,555. This represents a 33.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 603,968 shares of company stock valued at $99,863,550. 7.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Snowflake Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SNOW opened at $150.60 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.42 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Snowflake Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.13 and a 52-week high of $194.40.

Snowflake Company Profile

(Free Report)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.