Bcwm LLC Buys Shares of 242,908 AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Bcwm LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 242,908 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,531,000. AT&T makes up approximately 2.0% of Bcwm LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in T. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in AT&T by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 26,161 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,314 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in AT&T by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 59,394 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of AT&T by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. now owns 12,383 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northeast Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 51,198 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Stock Performance

T opened at $28.20 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.94 and a 1-year high of $28.51. The stock has a market cap of $202.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.06. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 8.95%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Tigress Financial increased their target price on AT&T from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on AT&T from $26.00 to $28.50 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Argus upgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of AT&T from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AT&T has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.79.

View Our Latest Report on T

AT&T Company Profile

(Free Report)

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.