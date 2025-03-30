Geegoopuzzle Hits 1-Day Volume of $758,861.52 (GGP)

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 30th. One Geegoopuzzle token can now be bought for about $4.72 or 0.00005685 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Geegoopuzzle has traded up 0.1% against the dollar. Geegoopuzzle has a total market capitalization of $707.75 million and $758,861.52 worth of Geegoopuzzle was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Geegoopuzzle Token Profile

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) is a token. Its launch date was July 17th, 2022. Geegoopuzzle’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 150,000,000 tokens. The official website for Geegoopuzzle is www.geegoopuzzle.com. Geegoopuzzle’s official Twitter account is @pgeegoo.

Geegoopuzzle Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Geegoopuzzle (GGP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the EOS platform. Geegoopuzzle has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Geegoopuzzle is 4.71460539 USD and is up -0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $776,517.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.geegoopuzzle.com.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Geegoopuzzle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Geegoopuzzle should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Geegoopuzzle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

