LayerZero (ZRO) 1-Day Volume Hits $79.93 Million

LayerZero (ZRO) traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 30th. One LayerZero token can currently be purchased for about $2.78 or 0.00003349 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, LayerZero has traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. LayerZero has a total market cap of $305.73 million and $79.93 million worth of LayerZero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get LayerZero alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82,873.58 or 0.99854425 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $82,558.13 or 0.99474342 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About LayerZero

LayerZero launched on June 20th, 2024. LayerZero’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 110,000,000 tokens. LayerZero’s official website is layerzero.foundation. LayerZero’s official Twitter account is @layerzero_fndn. LayerZero’s official message board is info.layerzero.foundation.

LayerZero Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “LayerZero (ZRO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. LayerZero has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 110,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of LayerZero is 2.71331248 USD and is down -2.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 309 active market(s) with $58,921,266.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://layerzero.foundation/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LayerZero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LayerZero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LayerZero using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LayerZero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LayerZero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.