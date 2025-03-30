Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Acquired by Portland Global Advisors LLC

Portland Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,419 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BMY. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 28,679 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Edmp Inc. boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 41,599 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,353,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 9,423 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 5,690 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

BMY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $63.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup upped their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.86.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

Shares of BMY opened at $60.10 on Friday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $39.35 and a 1 year high of $63.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $58.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.30.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.20. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 18.53% and a positive return on equity of 13.93%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 4th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently -56.11%.

Insider Transactions at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In related news, EVP Samit Hirawat bought 1,823 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $54.84 per share, for a total transaction of $99,973.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,506,030.88. This represents a 2.94 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

(Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.