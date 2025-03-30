Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Raises Holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 15.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,966 shares of the online travel company’s stock after buying an additional 1,690 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $2,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SRH Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Grove Bank & Trust grew its position in Expedia Group by 676.2% in the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 163 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in Expedia Group during the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Expedia Group by 75.5% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 272 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Expedia Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 90.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EXPE. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 target price (up previously from $180.00) on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $166.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $208.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $200.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $163.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.43.

Insider Activity at Expedia Group

In related news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.70, for a total value of $1,028,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 74,502 shares in the company, valued at $15,325,061.40. This trade represents a 6.29 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.79, for a total value of $1,697,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 158,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,912,563.95. The trade was a 5.93 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,577,900 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group Stock Performance

Shares of Expedia Group stock opened at $168.10 on Friday. Expedia Group, Inc. has a one year low of $107.25 and a one year high of $207.73. The company has a market capitalization of $21.66 billion, a PE ratio of 18.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $182.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $174.15.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The online travel company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.22). Expedia Group had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 52.41%. Research analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 12.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Expedia Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. This is an increase from Expedia Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 6th. Expedia Group’s payout ratio is 17.68%.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

