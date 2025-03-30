Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Acquired by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,748 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $6,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICE. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 377,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,218,000 after purchasing an additional 49,221 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 173,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,886,000 after purchasing an additional 4,450 shares during the last quarter. Broadway Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at about $301,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 7,658.0% in the 4th quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 9,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,376,000 after buying an additional 9,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,196,258,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

NYSE:ICE opened at $174.65 on Friday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.34 and a 52 week high of $177.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $167.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.56. The company has a market capitalization of $100.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.01). Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 12.95%. Equities analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 16th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Benjamin Jackson sold 17,104 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.62, for a total transaction of $2,849,868.48. Following the transaction, the president now owns 155,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,855,091.88. This represents a 9.93 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Douglas Foley sold 10,580 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.47, for a total value of $1,761,252.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,661,008.24. This represents a 32.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 66,563 shares of company stock valued at $10,998,990. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ICE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $179.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $178.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $190.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.80.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

