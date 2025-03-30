Delos Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 9,070 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 46.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,505 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 9,070 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Finley Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC lifted its position in Intel by 7,370.6% during the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the period. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

INTC has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Mizuho cut their price objective on Intel from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Roth Mkm dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.04.

Intel Stock Down 3.9 %

INTC opened at $22.71 on Friday. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.51 and a fifty-two week high of $45.41. The company has a market capitalization of $98.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.18 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.15.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The chip maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.14). Intel had a negative net margin of 35.32% and a negative return on equity of 3.27%. On average, analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Intel Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.