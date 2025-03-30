Short Interest in Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKIMF) Expands By 41.2%

Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKIMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 523,900 shares, a growth of 41.2% from the February 28th total of 371,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 291.1 days.
Bankinter Stock Performance
BKIMF opened at $10.96 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.67. Bankinter has a 1-year low of $7.85 and a 1-year high of $10.96.
About Bankinter
