Short Interest in Buyer Group International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYRG) Increases By 42.7%

Buyer Group International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYRG – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 155,000 shares, a growth of 42.7% from the February 28th total of 108,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,108,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Buyer Group International Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:BYRG opened at $0.00 on Friday. Buyer Group International has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.00.
About Buyer Group International
