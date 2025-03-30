Piraeus Financial Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:BPIRY) Short Interest Up 76.2% in March

Piraeus Financial Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:BPIRY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,700 shares, a growth of 76.2% from the February 28th total of 24,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 97,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Piraeus Financial Stock Performance
Piraeus Financial stock opened at $5.77 on Friday. Piraeus Financial has a twelve month low of $3.48 and a twelve month high of $5.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.38.
Piraeus Financial Company Profile
