Falcon Oil & Gas (LON:FOG) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (LON:FOG – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 5.28 ($0.07) and traded as high as GBX 6.20 ($0.08). Falcon Oil & Gas shares last traded at GBX 6 ($0.08), with a volume of 917,700 shares traded.

Falcon Oil & Gas Trading Down 3.2 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 6.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 5.28. The company has a market cap of £83.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.57 and a beta of 0.51.

Falcon Oil & Gas Company Profile

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (“Falcon” or “Company”) is an international oil and gas company engaged in the exploration and development of unconventional oil and gas assets. The Company’s principal interests are located in two major underexplored basins in Australia and South Africa; with further interests in Hungary, covering approximately 12.3 million gross acres.

