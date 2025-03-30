Cohort (LON:CHRT) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Cohort plc (LON:CHRT – Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,038.23 ($13.44) and traded as high as GBX 1,230 ($15.92). Cohort shares last traded at GBX 1,205 ($15.60), with a volume of 91,758 shares traded.

Cohort Stock Down 2.0 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,151.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,039.49. The stock has a market capitalization of £546.95 million, a PE ratio of 31.83 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.28, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Cohort Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 9th were given a dividend of GBX 5.25 ($0.07) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 9th. Cohort’s payout ratio is 39.62%.

About Cohort

Cohort plc (www.cohortplc.com) is the parent company of six innovative, agile and responsive businesses based in the UK, Germany and Portugal, providing a wide range of services and products for domestic and export customers in defence and related markets.

Chess Technologies, through its operating businesses Chess Dynamics and Vision4ce, offers surveillance, tracking and fire-control systems to the defence and security markets.

