Evertz Technologies (OTCMKTS:EVTZF) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Evertz Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:EVTZF – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $8.54 and traded as low as $7.30. Evertz Technologies shares last traded at $7.33, with a volume of 1,580 shares changing hands.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Evertz Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 6th.

Evertz Technologies Limited engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of video and audio infrastructure solutions for the production, post-production, broadcast, and telecommunications markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contribution and distribution encoder, decoder, receiver, and processing products; and control panels, intelligent operations and controls, big data analytics, and network management systems, as well as orchestration, monitoring, and analytics solutions.

